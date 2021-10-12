Harrison School District two receives $750,000 grant to promote literacy

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Harrison School District Two has an extra $750,000 to spend thanks to the Colorado Department of Education and the Comprehensive Literacy State Development (CLSD). Over the next four year the district can use that money to develop a comprehensive local literacy plan, according to a press release from the district.

The grant will fund professional development opportunities for administrators and teachers to boost literacy practices in the district.

For students, the grant will expand opportunities for literacy development. The district plans to use the money, in part, to ensure the opportunity gap is narrowed for underserved student populations.