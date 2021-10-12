Colorado Springs Police issue community alert: live-fire calibration test

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department will begin a live-fire calibration test tonight from 8 to 10 p.m. on the east side of town, according to a press release from CSPD.

Tonight, people living in the Valley Hi, Park Hill and Pikes Peak Park neighborhoods can expect to hear gunshots, but they do not need to alert police. The goal of the tests is to reduce police response times, expand neighborhood safety and increase weapon-related arrests.

Here's a map of the area that can expect to hear gunshots between 8 and 10 tonight:

There will be several safety measures in place. Police will use "frangible bullets" made to break into pieces when they hit their target. Police will also implement a "bullet trap" to catch all the bullet pieces, and eliminate any need to shoot into the air or at the ground.