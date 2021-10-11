Crews on scene of possible hazmat situation near E. Las Vegas Street

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several crews responded to a possible hazmat situation in Southeast Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the incident happened in the area of 2255 E. Las Vegas St. around 3 p.m. The department's Hazardous Materials Station is on the scene investigating a white powder that spilled down the road.

The Colorado Springs Police Department closed both directions of E. Las Vegas Street in the area. All traffic heading south on E. Las Vegas St. at the intersection of Jamitell is blocked off.

According to CSPD, crews will be on the scene for several hours cleaning up the spill.

This is a developing story.