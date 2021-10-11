Colorado Springs hosts information session on search for Westside Community Center operator

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is looking for a new Westside Community Center operator.

Residents are invited to learn more about the City's goal and the request for proposal (RFP) process at a public information session. According to the City, officials will explore options that allow the facility to serve as a "vibrant and financially viable" community hub for the historic part of the city.

“We have heard clearly from the westside community that it is a priority that the Westside Community Center remains a community center,” said Kim King, recreation and administration manager. “We absolutely agree and are committed to making that happen. It’s our hope that this renewed process finds an operator that can reduce the maintenance and cost demands of the facility while continuing to support and foster activities that benefit the westside neighborhood and the community as a whole.”

The public information session happens Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. at the Westside Community Center, 1628 West Bijou Street. For more information, click here.

The City will post the request for proposal (RFP) online on October 15, with responses due by November 5.