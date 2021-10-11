Skip to Content
Colorado Springs fuel prices up slightly over last week, according to GasBuddy

A sign announces the days gas prices at a station in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 12, 2021. - Fears the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline because of a cyberattack would cause a gasoline shortage led to some panic buying and prompted US regulators on May 11 to temporarily suspend clean fuel requirements in three eastern states and the nation's capital. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Over the past week gas prices in Colorado Springs went up by less than a cent-- 0.7 cents-- according to GasBuddy. Today the average price for gas in Colorado Springs is $3.55/g. Even with the slight increase, the price per gallon is 3.4 cents lower than a month ago. Prices are more than $1.33 higher than they were this time last year.

Out of 246 gas stations surveyed across the area the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs clocks in at $3.19/g. The most expensive in the area will cos you $3.79/g. The lowest price in the state is $2.74/g, while the most expensive is $4.89/g.

Here's Colorado Springs October gas price history according to GasBuddy:

October 11, 2020: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
October 11, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
October 11, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)
October 11, 2017: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)
October 11, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
October 11, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)
October 11, 2014: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)
October 11, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)
October 11, 2012: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)
October 11, 2011: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

Aubry Tucker

