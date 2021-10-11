Colorado Springs fuel prices up slightly over last week, according to GasBuddy

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Over the past week gas prices in Colorado Springs went up by less than a cent-- 0.7 cents-- according to GasBuddy. Today the average price for gas in Colorado Springs is $3.55/g. Even with the slight increase, the price per gallon is 3.4 cents lower than a month ago. Prices are more than $1.33 higher than they were this time last year.

Out of 246 gas stations surveyed across the area the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs clocks in at $3.19/g. The most expensive in the area will cos you $3.79/g. The lowest price in the state is $2.74/g, while the most expensive is $4.89/g.

Here's Colorado Springs October gas price history according to GasBuddy:

October 11, 2020: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 11, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

October 11, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

October 11, 2017: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

October 11, 2016: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 11, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

October 11, 2014: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

October 11, 2013: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

October 11, 2012: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

October 11, 2011: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)