Police: Louisiana trooper, woman killed in shooting rampage

AP National News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana police say a trooper was killed by a man who authorities believe also fatally shot another person and wounded three others across multiple parishes. Louisiana State Police say Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was ambushed in his patrol vehicle Saturday near Prairieville. Suspect Matthew Mire was taken into custody after a daylong manhunt. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Mire fatally shot Pamela Adair and wounded a man at a home early Saturday. Authorities say he also shot two people in Livingston Parish, who are both expected to survive. Mire will be booked after he’s released from the hospital for a dog bite and suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.