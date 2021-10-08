Colorado Free Application Day extended

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- This year, the annual Colorado Free Application Day program will allow students to apply to colleges for free for three days instead of one.

The event encourages more Coloradans to continue their education. Friday, Governor Jared Polis announced all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as several private institutions, will allow students to apply for free during this event.

During last year's campaign, students turned in nearly 57,000 applications. According to the state, nearly half of the applications came from students of color, and a third came from first-generation students. Statewide, 2020 application submissions were up 23% compared to 2019.

“By extending Colorado Free Application Day to Colorado Free Application Days, we’re giving students even more time to pick their path and make a difference in their future,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director of CDHE. “With so many options available, whether you go to college, technical school, attend a university, become an apprentice, or join the military, there’s a program in Colorado that will unlock your potential.”

Colorado Free Application Days lasts from Tuesday, October 19 through Thursday, October 21.

The Colorado Department of Education (CDHE) has posted admissions applications and fee waiver information in English and Spanish for each participating college and university.

For more information, visit the Colorado Free Application Day and Colorado Applies Month webpages.