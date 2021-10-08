Cheyenne Mountain Zoo seeking volunteers for “Boo at the Zoo”

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- If you're looking for a fun way to spend Halloween and give back at the same time, The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has just the event for you. CMZ needs volunteers for their :"Boo at the Zoo" event. Volunteers will help hand out candy and make their Haunted House extra spooky.

Here's a link to sign up as a volunteer. If you are volunteering with a group, each person needs to fill out a form to volunteer as an individual. Children under 13 are not permitted to volunteer, according to CMZ. Younger volunteers between the ages of 13 and 17 will need a parent, guardian or school advisor with them at all times.

Boo at the Zoo will last for 7 nights, starting on October 16th. Tickets are only available online; no walk-up tickets will be sold.

Here's a link to buy your tickets.