New bill could change way cyclists laws in Colorado roads

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new Colorado law could change the way bicyclists behave on the roads.

The bill, sponsored by State Representative Matt Gray (D), would allow cyclists to treat stop signs like yield signs, and red lights like stop signs. However, this would only apply as long as cyclists abide by right-of-way rules.

Senate Bill 18-144 is under a current provision, allowing local governments to opt into this rule. If the bill passes, it would implement the rule statewide.

Similar laws are already in place in Idaho and Oklahoma.

Gray told 9News the measure is a solution to prevent confusion by making biking rules the same across Colorado.