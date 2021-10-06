DU announces new James C. Kennedy Mountain Campus

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- The University of Denver (DU) announced Tuesday its plan to expand a new mountain campus called James C. Kennedy Mountain in Larimer County.

According to 9News, the university is putting 724 acres of newly acquired land to good use.

The land used to be part of Magic Sky Ranch which is owned by the Girl Scouts of Colorado as a summer camp.

DU bought the property for over $11 million and a generous $26 million was gifted from alumnus, James C. Kennedy. The campus will share his name as a thank you.

DU students will get to visit the new mountain campus in a few months.