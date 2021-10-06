Denver International Airport train shutdown for maintenance, expect delays

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Two security checkpoints were closed at Denver International Airport Tuesday night for train maintenance from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Another train maintenance is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday night.

According to Denver International Airport's Twitter, all passengers must use the north and south checkpoint (A-bridge) to navigate through the airport. All arriving passengers, must use the A-bridge walkway to exit concourses.

Attention passengers traveling through DEN Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OdlBKl2H8R — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 6, 2021

Passengers should arrive at the airport extra early for possible delays.