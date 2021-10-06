Skip to Content
Denver International Airport train shutdown for maintenance, expect delays

Denver International Airport

DENVER (KRDO) -- Two security checkpoints were closed at Denver International Airport Tuesday night for train maintenance from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Another train maintenance is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday night.

According to Denver International Airport's Twitter, all passengers must use the north and south checkpoint (A-bridge) to navigate through the airport. All arriving passengers, must use the A-bridge walkway to exit concourses.

Passengers should arrive at the airport extra early for possible delays.

