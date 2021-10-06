Colorado Springs rated some of the worst air quality of 2020 in Colorado

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- In 2020, 237.6 million Americans – more than 70% of the population – were exposed to more than a month of elevated levels of ozone and/or fine particulate pollution, according to Environment Colorado. Colorado Springs rates some of the worst air quality in the state over the course of 2020. Nearly a third of the year was spent under poor air quality.

The map below shows the total number of days of elevated air pollution — when pollution levels exceeded what the EPA considers “good” — for each urban area and rural county that reported air quality to the EPA in 2020.

Click here for an interactive map to get more specific with the data.

Colorado Springs logged 104 days of elevated ozone, coming second only to Boulder which logged 106 days of poor air quality.

According to Environment Colorado poor air quality causes a variety of health problems, including respiratory damage, fertility problems and premature death.