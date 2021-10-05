El Paso County Sheriff identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that happened near the Citadel Mall.

Sunday, while working an extra duty assignment at the Walmart off of East Platte Ave., an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department tried stopping a shoplifting suspect as he was leaving the store.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect refused verbal commands to stop and fled the scene, hiding behind a car in a business near the intersection of Pine Tree Street and Chelton Road.

After finding the suspect, the sheriff's office says the officer once again gave him verbal commands. However, the suspect did not comply and the officer deployed a taser.

The taser was unsuccessful. The suspect then reached for a firearm and fired it at least one time. According to the sheriff's office, the officer drew his weapon and fired at least one round, striking the suspect.

The officer provided medical aid until EMS arrived on the scene. However, the suspect was pronounced dead.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 24-year-old David Jacques Junior. The official cause of death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The CSPD officer involved was placed on routine administrative leave and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation.