Woman reunites with dog after 7 months missing in Denver

DENVER (KRDO) -- A woman and her dog were reunited after seven months reported missing in southeast Denver.

According to 9News, the owner, Kenyetta Tyler says her dog, Coco went missing back in February before the family moved to Dallas. Although the family never lost hope in finding their dog, the search was difficult.

On Friday night, a woman caught Coco and took the dog over to Denver Animal Protection. Coco was able to be scanned by a microchip. The Tyler family was immediately notified by Denver Animal Protection about their dog being found.

Denver Animal Protection encourages all owners to get their pets microchipped.