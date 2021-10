Japan’s Kishida, Biden agree to cooperate on China, N Korea

AP National News

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held his first talks as Japanese leader with President Joe Biden and confirmed to strengthen their security alliance and cooperate in regional security in the face of growing challenges from China and North Korea. Kishida, elected by Parliament and sworn in Monday, said Biden reassured him of the U.S. commitment to defend the Japanese-controlled East China Sea island Senkaku, which China also claims. Kishida has pledged to strengthen Japan’s missile and maritime defense capabilities. Kishida also spoke online with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, confirming their cooperation as part of the Quad alliance, which also includes the United States and India, and expressed objection to China’s coercive economic and security activity.