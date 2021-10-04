Brush fire out that caused pre-evacuation notice south of Falcon

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a fire south of Falcon that caused a pre-evacuation notice.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, houses in the 4700 block of Murr Road, north of Jones Road, west of Murr Road, east of Slocum Road, and south of Falcon Highway, were on pre-evacuation notice.

At 3:15 p.m., the sheriff's office announced the fire burned five acres and is out. Crews are still at the scene watching for remaining hot spots.

Northbound from Jones to Murr Road and southbound from Platte Creek to Jones closed while crews worked.

No word on what started the fire, no structures were harmed.