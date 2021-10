News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An early morning water main break shut down a portion of 8th Street in Pueblo.

Pueblo Water Works said the water main break happened just before 6 a.m. The 8th Street bridge was shut down for most of Monday while crews worked.

At 6 p.m., Pueblo Water Works said the bridge was back open and water service had been restored to any customers affected.

According to officials, repairs are still ongoing.