Scorched Earth Haunted Farm opens for the season today

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Are you brave enough to confront what lurks beyond the hay? Scorched Earth Haunted Farm at Smith Farms tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and proceeds go back to the community. The 10,000 sq. ft. hay bale maze under the stars is sure to get you in the spooky spirit.

Scorched Earth Haunted Farm is the only non-profit haunted attraction in the Pikes Peak Region, according to the farm's business manager, Stacy Packer. The hauntings are made up of volunteers from high schools, Space Force, Marines, teachers, veterans and more. Packer even said they have had haunters meet on the farm and later get married and have kids. Military, first responders and students with a valid ID can get $2 off their admission price.

DATES & HOURS:

Fridays & Saturdays, 10/1 – 10/16: 7pm-9pm

Fridays & Saturdays, 10/22 – 10/30: 7pm-10pm

Halloween, 10/31: 7PM – 9PM

