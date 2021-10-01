Fort Carson Art in the Park celebrates fall with outdoor activities

News

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)-- This Saturday Fort Carson will celebrate autumn's arrival with an Art in the Park event at Iron Horse Park at 10 a.m. The event is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders.

The event will highlight local artists by displaying their work. Attendees will be able to vote in the "pop-in-picture board contest." The artist that gets the most votes will win a $100 gift card. Festivities also include a pumpkin patch, arts and crafts vendors, music and other family friendly activities for fall.

All gate access procedures apply, so attendees should plan accordingly. Pets, with the exception of American Disability Act service animals are not allowed. Smoking will be allowed only in designated areas. Weapons will not be allowed at the event site with the exception of authorized law enforcement officials. County, state and federal civilian concealed carry permits are not recognized or valid on Fort Carson.