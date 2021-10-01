Convicted felon and registered sex offender caught in stolen car with multiple firearms

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A convicted felon and registered sex offender was arrested by Colorado Springs police after being spotted in a stolen car with multiple weapons, according to Colorado Springs police.

On Thursday, September 30th, detectives with the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force located a stolen car, and identified the driver as Calvin Jacob Coffer. According to a press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department, Coffer was armed with a pistol. Detectives called in multiple units including Tactical Enforcement, Canine, and Arial Systems to plan and execute the arrest.

Police continued to follow Coffer until he parked on the 800 block of S. Nevada Ave. very near to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Coffer got out of the stolen car and starting walking around in the area. Officers said that's when they were able to confront Coffer and arrest him with minimal force.

Coffer turned out to have multiple weapons, including an improvised "pyrotechnic device" found in the car, the pistol on his person, and a third firearm on scene.

Coffer was arrested and charged with several felonies including possession of weapons by a previous offender, and aggravated motor vehicle theft.