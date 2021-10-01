Cheyenne Mountain Zoo pushes to meet multi-million dollar fundraising goal

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) credits generous donors with contributing $12 million to support a variety of zoo improvements, but with a goal of $13.5 million, zoo representatives are still hoping to make the final push.

The campaign is called "ELEVATE," with an overall goal of lifting the zoo experience and expectations from CMZoo.

“We’re excited to announce our next capital campaign, called ‘ELEVATE,’” said Kelley Parker, director of development at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. “Unlike previous capital campaigns, which typically focus on improvements for one exhibit or zone of the Zoo, this campaign seeks to further elevate our animal care standards and guests’ experiences throughout the Zoo.”

CMZoo is a nonprofit organization and one of very few zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the country that does not receive tax support. The support of the Colorado Springs community is vital to the Zoo’s continued ability to upgrade facilities. As CMZoo approaches its 100th year, in 2026, ELEVATE’s ambitious goals will solidify a foundation for the next 100 years.

“Thanks to our dedicated private donors, we are very close to meeting our fundraising goal,” said Parker. “And we know we can meet that goal with the help of our community. A donation to ELEVATE means you’re contributing to the next hundred years of elevated animal care, conservation and guest experiences at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.”

"ELEVATE" aims to accomplish a variety of zoo focuses, including animal care and food, an expanded entry plaza, and a rework of the main road to minimize traffic.

Click here to learn more about "ELEVATE" or to donate