Police arrest man setting fire to Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man for arson.

Police were dispatched to E. Brookside St. on reports of arson in the area. At the scene, officers found a man setting fire to the wall of a local business.

According to CSPD, the weather helped mitigate the damage done to the business.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jonathan for Second Degree Arson and Obstructing a Peace Officer.