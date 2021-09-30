Passenger on plane arriving at Miami airport opens emergency exit, walks onto wing

CNN - Style

By Rebekah Riess and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

A passenger on a flight from Colombia used an emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade Police said.

The plane had just landed and was getting into position at the gate, according to police. After walking onto the wing, the man jumped into a restricted area and claimed he was in danger, according to a Miami-Dade police news release.

There, the passenger was confronted by a security officer and asked for help, continuing to claim he was in danger.

The passenger was detained by US Customs and Border Protection, police said. The passenger felt ill while in custody and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be cleared medically, “where he attempted to escape by physically resisting officers,” the release said.

The man is a US citizen, and the flight was American Airlines 920, according to CNN affiliate WPLG, which cited police.

The man remains at the hospital in police custody and will be booked with the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department once he is discharged, the release said.

