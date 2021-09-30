Skip to Content
Cripple Creek Junior/Senior High School students remote learning on Thursday

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO)-- Students at Cripple Creek Junior/Senior High School will be learning from home on Thursday, September 30th, according an alert from the Cripple Creek-Victor School District.

The Superintendent for CCV said there is a limited number of substitute availability, and that the school doesn't have adequate supervision for students.

The plans to learn remotely are only scheduled for today, so it is unclear if any of the absences calling for substitutions are COVID-19 releated.

