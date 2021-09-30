Construction on 30th St. Corridor Project to begin mid-October

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are set to begin construction on the 30th Street Corridor Project, near the entrance to Garden of the Gods Park, in mid-October.

According to officials, the project will address:

A lack of roadway shoulders

Draining facilities

Aging street pavement with adjacent hillside erosion

Slope destabilization

Lack of multi-use roadway facilities

Safety and mobility at corridor intersections

Access for emergency vehicles and evacuation

The 30th Street Corridor Project will also improve safety and mobility for public transportation, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

Construction will happen along a 2-mile stretch of 30th Street between Fontanero Street and Mesa Road. The big centerpiece of the project is a roundabout at the Garden of the Gods Park entrance.

The City of Colorado Springs says the exact start date, traffic impacts, and detours are still pending. The project is expected to finish in late 2023.

The design was funded by City Public Works capital funds. Surface Transportation Metro Funds contributed $14.5 million and the City is funding $3.5 million to the project.

For more information on the 30th Street Corridor Project, click here.