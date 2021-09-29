Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Denver police officers against vaccine mandate

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A judge dismissed a suit made by several officers with the Denver Police Department challenging a vaccine mandate.

In August, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced all city employees and private-sector workers in high-risk settings are required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30 or possibly face termination.

The public health order applied to long-term care workers, teachers, elected officials, and police.

On September 24, our Denver affiliate reported seven Denver Police officers filed a lawsuit arguing that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was invalid.

Denver Mayor Hancock, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) Executive Director Bob McDonald, and DPD Chief Paul Pazen were all named as defendants.

The suit was filed on behalf of the following officers:

Jonathan Christian

Dewayne Rodgers

Bart Stark

Rich Ziegler

Nick Elliot

David Curtiss

Les Tucker

After the lawsuit was announced, Hancock said he was disappointed by the legal action.

"You know, we find the filing today, the injunction to be regretful and very disappointing," Hancock said. "But we are dealing with one hundred years of history were in the midst of a public health crisis, governments have the ability to issue vaccine mandates to save lives. And that's what we were doing here. That was our overriding objective."

Wednesday, a judge granted a motion from the defense to dismiss the lawsuit, citing it lacks subject matter.

Hancock released the following statement after the case was dismissed to 9News:

The judge’s ruling confirms this mandate is an appropriate way to protect the health and safety of city employees and workers in high-risk settings throughout Denver. This is about saving lives, and we’re grateful to the 94 percent of city employees who are complying with the vaccine public health order. Our city employees have always put service to their community first, and they have demonstrated that once again by getting vaccinated. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

The attorney representing the officers, however, said he plans on taking the case "even further." Attorney Randy Corporon told 9News he plans on filing a petition against DDPHE.

If the petition is successful, Corporon claims the health order could be rescinded.

According to 9News, those who remain unvaccinated by October 1 will be put on a 10-day unpaid suspension. Employees who still choose to not get vaccinated after the suspension could be fired.