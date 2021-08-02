Denver: COVID-19 vaccine required for all city employees, private-sector workers in high-risk settings

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a press conference Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced all city employees and private-sector workers in high-risk settings are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to 9News, this public health order applies to more than 10,000 employees, including police officers, firefighters, and sheriff's deputies.

The city provided a list of the following employees:

City Employees All City and County of Denver employees Including DEN, DPL, boards and commissions, elected officials

High Risk Occupations First responders Hospitals and clinical settings Long-term care Home health care providers

High Risk Settings Shelters Correctional facilities Child care providers Teachers Personnel in schools



Employees have until September 30 to get fully vaccinated.

The public health order does not change the city and county's current regulations regarding masks. At this time, Denver Public Health & Environment strongly encourages masks for unvaccinated or immunocompromised people along with social distancing.

Read more on the updated public health order here.

Watch the full press conference below: