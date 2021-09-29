El Paso County Sheriff arrests suspect in Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival shooting

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival surrendered to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Union Ave. during the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival Saturday on reports of a shooting.

Witnesses told police two men were fighting when one man opened fire, hitting the man. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies took 18-year-old Victor Villalobos into custody. Villalobos was wanted on an Attempted 1st Degree Murder warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or by clicking here. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.