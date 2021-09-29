Colorado Springs Fire Department to host “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” event

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs has deemed October Fire Prevention Month. This weekend the Colorado Springs Fire Department will help raise awareness by hosting “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety." The goal is to educate the community about simple but important actions to keep themselves and those around them safe.

The "Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety" event is Saturday, October 2nd, at the YMCA at First and Main. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m.

CSFD will be doing a free drive-thru smoke alarm distribution to raise awareness about properly equipping homes with working smoke alarms. There will also be a fire safety fun zone that will have the El Paso Teller 911 Life Safety Mobile Classroom, fire apparatus, Sparky the Fire Dog, games, and prizes.

Smoke alarm distribution details:

• Must be a homeowner

• Must reside in the city limits of Colorado Springs

• Only single-station battery-operated alarms will be provided

• Only 1 smoke alarm per level of home will be provided

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Fire Marshal Brett Lacey. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

Here's some safety tips from CSFD to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

CSFD will be hosting a series of “pop-up” safety events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Month campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. More information on locations and times to follow.