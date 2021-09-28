The Air Force football team admires the work of their quarterback Haaziq Daniels
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels ran for a school record 94 yard touchdown on Saturday against Florida Atlantic. His teammates say they admire his work.
Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.
