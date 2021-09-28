Pueblo Police investigating shooting homicide

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo Police say someone was shot early Monday morning on the 200 block of E. 3rd St. downtown, not far from El Pueblo History Museum. Officers arrived on scene after 2:30 a.m. to a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from critical injuries.

The victim's identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office after "appropriate notifications" have been made, according to a police press release.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. If you have any information to share you can contact Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385 or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.