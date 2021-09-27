Mandatory evacuation near Silverthorne due to active wildfire

News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Summit County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation near Silverthorne due to an active wildfire.

At 8:13 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office ordered an evacuation for the Hamilton Creek area above Silverthorne. Residents were asked to leave the area immediately.

The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter, at Summit Middle School, opened at 9 p.m.

According to the White River National Forest, the Ptarmigan Fire, north of Silverthorne, was estimated to be 2 acres at 6:20 p.m. A heavy helicopter and two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS) were en route.

The sheriff's office told 9News the fire grew to about 25 to 30 acres Monday evening. Air and additional ground firefighters will return Tuesday morning to continue battling the Ptarmigan Fire.

The Animal Shelter was also accepting pets of evacuees who needed help. To contact the animal shelter, call (970)-668-8600

As of 8:45 p.m., Angler Mountain and South 40 remain at pre-evacuation status.

For more information by the Summit County Sheriff's Office, click here.