Gas prices in Colorado Springs show slight decrease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon over the past week. According to GasBuddy's daily survey of 246 gas stations in The Springs, the price per gallon averages out to $3.55 for Monday, September 27th. Gas prices in Colorado Springs are 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.28/g higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Colorado Springs is priced at $3.29/g. Several gas stations are meeting that price point.

Diamond Shamrock : 4295 N Academy Blvd

: 4295 N Academy Blvd Kum & Go : 525 Wooten Rd

: 525 Wooten Rd Costco : 5050 N Nevada Ave

: 5050 N Nevada Ave Everyday : 1502 S Tejon St

: 1502 S Tejon St Murphy Express : 15931 Jackson Creek Pkwy (Monument)

: 15931 Jackson Creek Pkwy (Monument) Costco: 5885 Barnes Rd

The most expensive gas in Colorado Springs is at $3.69/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g today. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.00/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Denver- $3.48/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.51/g.

Fort Collins- $3.48/g, down 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g.

Colorado- $3.60/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com. You can always to to krdo.com/gasprices for the cheapest price in your area.