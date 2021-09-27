Dog reunited with family after being lost in Grand County mountains for days

News

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A dog named Stella has been reunited with her owner after being lost and alone in the mountains of Grand County for five days.

Monday, September 20, Stella took off when a search and rescue team came to her owner's campsite. Curtis Culver and his brother called for help when it snowed more than they had planned during a backpacking trip.

Reporter Kelly Reinke with our Denver affiliate 9News spoke with Culver and a volunteer about a 14-mile hike to find the two-year-old dog.