Body found on Gold Camp Road identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in Section 116 trailhead on Gold Camp Road.

According to a press release, police responded to a 911 call on Wednesday, Sept. 22 about a body found west of Gold Camp Road. After a long hike up a trail, deputies located the body of a deceased adult male.

El Paso County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death and manner of the incident. After a preliminary investigation, nothing suspicious was revealed surrounding the situation.

The man has been identified to be 56-year-old Martin Camarata.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office statement:

We would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Camarata and we would like to thank the Colorado Springs Fire Department and El Paso County Search and Rescue for assisting in the recovery efforts.