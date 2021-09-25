Volkanovski, Shevchenko defend at UFC 266; Lawler stops Diaz

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defended his featherweight title with a bloody, tumultuous unanimous decision over Brian Ortega, and Valentina Shevchenko defended her flyweight title with a fourth-round stoppage of Lauren Murphy at UFC 266. Nick Diaz also lost his first mixed martial arts fight in nearly seven years, declining to go on after Robbie Lawler knocked him down with punches early in the third round at T-Mobile Arena. Volkanovski earned his 20th consecutive victory, but the Australian still had to survive an extraordinary challenge from the relentless Ortega. Shevchenko cemented her status as one of MMA’s most dominant champions with her eighth consecutive victory.