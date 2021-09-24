Sexually violent predator escaped from Kansas mental hospital possibly in Colorado

News

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is searching for a man described as a "dangerous sex offender." According to deputies, 42-year-old John Freeman Colt escaped from a Kansas mental hospital and might be traveling through or camping in Colorado.

According to the USMS, he was sentenced on December 14, 2001, to five years in state prison for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement.

After his criminal sentence was over, the State of Kansas deemed him a Sexually Violent Predator at high risk to commit a future sex offense and too dangerous to release. In 2007, he was indefinitely civilly committed and sent to the Larned State Hospital's Sexual Predator Treatment Program.

Deputies say on June 30, he escaped from the hospital. Investigators believe Colt planned his escape for several months in advance, obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes.

He was able to convince a new staff worker he was a doctor and made his way through five secured doors then outside the gates.

According to deputies, several hours passed before staff noticed he was missing. By that point, deputies say Colt had received a ride from a local farmer to the town of Larned then rode a motorcycle to Scott City.

The USMS says Colt could be traveling or camping in or around State or National Parks in Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota, or Utah.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.”

Colt is 5'7", 200 lbs., hazel eyes, brown hair (although the USMS says he shaved his head), with a tattoo of a heart with the letters BH on his left arm.

USMS

He is considered dangerous, anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the USMS at 1-800-WANTED2. Information can also be sent here.

There is currently a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to the capture of Colt.