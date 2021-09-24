Friday Night Blitz Players of the Week
Friday Night Blitz Players of the Week. Rob's player of the week is Nico Gagliardi of Cheyenne Mountain. Danny's player of the week is Jacob Kennedy of Florence High School.
Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.
