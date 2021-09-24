Skip to Content
Friday Night Blitz Part 1

Friday Night Blitz featuring action from Pueblo West vs. Pueblo East, Rocky Ford vs. Florence, Palmer Ridge vs. Lakewood, Pine Creek vs. Chatfield, Fountain Fort Carson vs. Highlands Ranch

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

