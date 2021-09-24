Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police arrest man on charges related to producing child sexual abuse material

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man on charges related to producing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

In June, investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Camino Del Rey in Fountain.

During the search, detectives found evidence that led investigators to seek an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Daniel Joseph Montano.

Daniel Joseph Montano

Montano was found in the 400 block of E. Pikes Peak Ave. and taken into custody on Thursday. A child victim in the home was identified and is now safe.

