Upcoming Pueblo elections, voters to elect city council members, road repair funds, and more

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 2, Pueblo voters will get to decide on road repair funding, city council seats, and more.

There are currently five city council seats up for grabs. Voters will also choose who will serve on the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Pueblo School Districts 60 and 70, as well as the Civil Service Commission.

Also on the ballot, whether or not the city should keep excess sales tax revenue to fund road repairs.

Ballots will be mailed to voters on October 8. People will need to return their ballots to the County Clerk on election day.