The Americans prepare for the ‘big one’ at home Ryder Cup

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Americans are running out of excuses at the Ryder Cup. They bring another loaded team to Whistling Straits with 11 of the top 16 players in the world. They have a one-sided gallery on their side. That’s what leads Tony Finau to say: “This is a big one.” Finau hopes a new generation of American golfers is leading to a change in culture at the Ryder Cup. This is the youngest American team ever. And it has no scar tissue from experiencing so many losses to Europe. As for Europe, it doesn’t need to find the winning formula. It already has it.