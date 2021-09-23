El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to host local youth education event

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is hosting a local youth education event, aimed at teaching children how to safely interact with law enforcement.

On October 2, the sheriff's office will be at the Pikes Peak Library District teaching a class about contacting law enforcement, different law enforcement contacts, and answering questions from children.

This event is for kids ages 12 and up, as well as their parents.

