CPW seeks volunteers for park cleanups and improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Before winter sets in, Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to finish improvement projects at its parks and wildlife areas. But, rangers need some help to get all the work done.

Over the next six weekends, CPW needs help with recreation upgrades including picnic tables, tent pads and firepit installations. As well as cleanup efforts focusing on litter in waterways and hazards that threaten aquatic life.

Opportunities in coming days range from the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) based in Salida to the Pikes Peak Greenway in Colorado Springs to Flagler Reservoir State Wildlife Area to Lake Pueblo State Park, the Hugo Reservoir SWA, Brush Hollow Reservoir SWA near Penrose to the Karval Reservoir SWA.

Here are the dates and details of the upcoming volunteer opportunities:

Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., AHRA will be leading a revitalization project of the popular Five Points Campground area. In celebration of National Public Lands Day.

Sept. 26, 9 a.m.-noon, a cleanup of Monument Creek and the Pikes Peak Greenway trail will take place starting at the Goose Gossage Skate Park parking lot on Mark Dabling Boulevard in Colorado Springs. In conjunction with Fountain Creek Watershed District’s 8th Annual Creek Week.

Oct. 2, 8 a.m.-noon, installation of picnic tables and firepits at Flagler Reservoir SWA.

Oct. 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., a cleanup of the Arkansas River trails from Lake Pueblo State Park to Runyon Lake. In conjunction with Colorado Lottery’s Runyon to the Res cleanup efforts. Register by Oct. 1st.

Oct. 16, 8 a.m.-noon, installation of picnic tables and firepits at Hugo Reservoir SWA..

Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-noon, a cleanup of Brush Hollow Reservoir SWA.

Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-noon, installation of picnic tables and firepits at Karval Reservoir SWA..

You can visit CPWconnect.state.co.us and use the calendar to register as a volunteer.

Volunteers should wear closed toed shoes, long pants, and sunscreen; bring work gloves, plenty of water, and a snack.

In CPW’s Southeast Region, volunteers contributed over 45,000 hours in 2020. The value of that time exceedes $1.3 million.

For questions or further information about volunteering with CPW, please email Jeanette Lara, CPW Southeast Region volunteer coordinator at jeanette.lara@state.co.us.