Beautiful Weather Pattern

Tonight: Mostly clear skies across the area with low temperatures down to 47 degrees in Colorado Springs and 79 in Pueblo.

Thursday: Sunny skies through the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures to 82 degrees in Colorado Springs and 87 in Pueblo. Isolated rain showers will develop across the mountains during the late afternoon and make a push for the I-25 corridor after 7pm. Expect a few very isolated showers to succeed most likely towards the Air Force Academy.

Extended: A dominant ridge of high pressure develops on Friday with temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s this weekend with plenty of sunshine and little to no chance of rain.

