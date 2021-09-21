VIDEO: Pueblo Police investigating armed robbery at Super 8

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police say a white man in a black mask pulled a gun on a motel clerk early Tuesday morning and demanded money.

The robbery happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel on Highway 50, according to the Pueblo Police Department. A suspect walked in the front door, pulled a gun out and demanded money while threatening to shoot the clerk.

After getting money, the suspect reportedly ran away north across Hwy 50.

Police described the suspect as a white man, about 20-30 years old, wearing a black mask and hat with a brown bill, a grey hoody with a black t-shirt over the top, and dark pants.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2936.