Sept. 21, 2021 marks 68 years of KRDO reporting news for Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, KRDO NewsChannel 13 celebrated nearly 70 years of reporting news for Southern Colorado.

In 1953, 68 years ago, KRDO-TV went on the air for the very first time. Originally a radio station, KRDO made the move to broadcast news thanks to former owner Harry Hoth.

Hoth went on to serve as Mayor of Colorado Springs between 1963 and 1967.

Since day one, KRDO has been a family-owned news station, currently owned by the Bradley Family and the News-Press Gazette Company.

For anyone wondering where "KRDO" comes from, the station's name is actually a play on the word "Colorado."

Below is a handful of photos, showing KRDO over the years.