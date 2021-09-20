Pueblo man shot through front door by men with face coverings

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Pueblo Police Department are looking for suspects responsible for shooting a man through his door.

Friday, police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Oxford Street at 9:02 p.m. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told officers he heard someone knocking on his front door and ringing his doorbell. When he looked out, he saw three men with face coverings.

According to police, the man grabbed a handgun and told the three men to leave. At that point, one of the men began shooting through the door and hit the victim. The three men left the area before police arrived.

The victim told police he didn't know the suspects and couldn't think of any reason why his apartment was targeted.

First responders took him to a local hospital for serious injuries. At this time, the victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Flores at (719)-553-2936 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719)-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.

This is a developing story.