Sutton’s career day helps Broncos beat woeful Jaguars 23-13

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Courtland Sutton’s career day helped the Denver Broncos beat woeful Jacksonville 23-13, handing the Jaguars a 17th consecutive loss. Sutton finished with nine catches for 159 yards, including a shoe-string grab in the third quarter that surely rates among his best plays in four seasons. In Denver’s first game without Jerry Jeudy, Sutton showed he can be Teddy Bridgewater’s go-to guy. He looked unstoppable against the Jaguars.