John and Britttany Force top Carolina Nationals qualifying

AP National Sports

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The father-daughter duo of John and Brittany Force topped the first round of qualifying Friday night in the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway. Brittany Force matched her Top Fuel track record set this year with a run of 3.662-seconds at 331.85 mph in her dragster. She’s chasing her eighth straight No. 1 qualifier and 10th of the season. The 72-year-old John Force led in Funny Car with a 3.877 at 330.72 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Aaron Stanfield led in Pro Stock, and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field in the second race of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Stanfield had a 6.575 at 208.59 in a Camaro, and Johnson ran a 6.807 at 196.47 on a Suzuki.